Dalit Security Guard Beaten To Death In Ayodhya

Dalit Security Guard Beaten To Death In Ayodhya
The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday/Monday. (Representational)
Ayodhya:

A Dalit security guard was allegedly beaten to death by some unknown people here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the man who died was identified as Dhruv Kumar alias Bechai (60), who was guarding a building under construction.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday/Monday. Kumar was beaten using iron rods and sticks. He was left seriously injured and rushed to a district hospital by locals, where he died during treatment, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuvan Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered against unknown persons and police are investigating the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

