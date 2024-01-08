Dalit Man Kept Hostage, Beaten To Death Over 'Love Affair' In UP: Cops

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, police said (Representational)

A 21-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by some people after keeping him hostage in a house over his "love affair" in Khatauli police station area of this district.

The incident took place in Jasola village on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding the victim was identified as Ankit.

Khatauli Circle Officer Ravi Shanker told news agency PTI that after getting the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted injured Ankit to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, police said, and added that a case has been registered against unidentified accused under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to a complaint lodged with police by the Ankit's family, he was kept hostage since Sunday evening in the house over love affair with a woman, the official said.

