Bride Dies By Suicide On Wedding Night In Andhra Pradesh

A pall of gloom has descended on a family in Somendepalli mandal of Penukonda in Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh after a 22-year-old bride, Harishitha, allegedly died by suicide on her wedding night.

The incident occurred on Monday, within hours of a grand marriage ceremony.

Harishitha, a resident of Somendepalli, had married Nagendra from Dibburipalli, Karnataka, in the morning.

According to reports, the couple was at the bride's home, where arrangements for the "first night" ceremony were being made. Nagendra had reportedly stepped out to bring sweets, and when he returned, he found the room locked.

When repeated knocks went unanswered, family members and relatives broke open the door and found Harishitha dead.

They rushed her to the Penukonda Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The sudden and shocking death has left both families in deep grief.

The reasons behind the young bride's drastic step are not known yet. Photographs of the bride from the marriage ceremony do not indicate any apparent distress.

Local police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and the police are questioning both families to understand what may have led to the tragedy.