"If You Wouldn't Exist...": IndiGo Pilot Honours Mother On Flight

An Andhra Pradesh pilot honoured his mother during a flight, acknowledging her unwavering support in helping him achieve his dream of becoming a pilot. IndiGo captain Jaswant Varma took a moment during the journey to share his heartfelt gratitude with passengers.

"Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is your captain, Jaswant speaking. Thank you for choosing IndiGo for your travel," he said, as seen in a video on Instagram.

"This is a very special day for me because the person who supported me and my dream to become a pilot, my mother, is travelling for the first time here with me. Please give a big round of applause."

He continued, "We come from a very remote village near Tirupati Balaji. So the choice of becoming a pilot is beyond imagination for us. But it was my mom who stepped forward and stood behind me in every struggle, sleepless night, and also of course, education loan EMI as well."

"Because of her, I'm standing here as a captain, flying in the plane, taking all the responsibilities, living my life dream," the pilot said.

Turning to his mother, he added, "In just one word I would say, it's all because of you. If you wouldn't exist, I won't as well."

Passengers were seen applauding the duo as he shared the touching moment. The Instagram video was captioned, "Welcome announcement for Mother." In the comments, he wrote, "In one word, if you didn't exist, I wouldn't either - not as a person, not as a pilot, not even as Captain Jaswant."

The video quickly went viral.

A user commented, "Men came, men saw and men cried. Beautiful video on my feed."

Another wrote, "That feel flying with Amma and on duty."

"Bought tears in my eyes," a comment read.

Someone wrote, "That's so adorable. Your Amma's Happiness melts our Heart."

A user wrote, "When I was watching this video I got tears."

This moment follows a similar viral incident involving another IndiGo pilot. Tamil pilot Pradeep Krishnan, flying from Patna to Chennai, charmed passengers with a cheerful, slightly broken Hindi announcement, "Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi bohat sundar hai. Hum aaj Patna se Chennai jaata hai."