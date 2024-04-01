CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Board To Conduct Class 12 Sociology Exam Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct Class 12 Sociology paper today, Monday, April 1, 2024. The exam will began at 10.30am and end around 1.30pm.

This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the exams are being held at 877 centres, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

Students taking the examination have been advised to arrive at the centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. They must not forget to carry their admit card as it is a crucial document. Candidates without admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Students must also bring their own stationery as borrowing in the examination hall is not permitted. Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in cancellation of the exam.

CBSE commenced conducting board exams for Classes 10 and 12 starting February 15. Class 12 exams will be held until April 2 while Class 10 exams concluded on March 13.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Board Exam:

