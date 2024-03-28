CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check High Mark Questions From Previous Year Sociology Paper

New Delhi:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exam for Class 12 Sociology on April 1, 2024. Students appearing in the exam can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Papers are available from the board year 2019 on the official website of the CBSE.
High mark Sociology questions from previous year paper:
- "The main criteria for inclusion in civil society are that the organisation should not be State-controlled, and it should not be a purely commercial profit-making entity." Discuss the given statement at length.
- Sometimes the city may be preferred for social reasons. Enumerate these social reasons.
- Who wrote the book 'Sultana's Dream' ? Why is this a remarkable story?
- The women question arose in modern India as part of 19th century middle-class social reform movements. These reformers used a mix of ideas. Explain these ideas.
- How were labourers recruited and appointed by the colonial administrators in the tea gardens?
- How did the planters in the tea plantations live?
- Explain the phenomenon of Modernity as given by Rudolph and Rudolph.
- Discuss the impact of land reforms during the colonial period.
- Sanskritisation seems to justify a model that rests on inequality and exclusion. Explain this model.