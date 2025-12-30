CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 On March 3 Postponed, Check Revised Schedule

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, due to administrative reasons. The board has released a revised schedule, with several major papers rescheduled to new dates.

The Class 10 examinations for papers, Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy will now be held on March 11. The Class 12 Legal Studies paper, originally scheduled for March 3, will be conducted on April 10.

In a circular dated December 29, 2025, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, wrote to principals of CBSE-affiliated schools: "The examinations of the subjects for Class 10 and Class 12, which were earlier scheduled on 03 March 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons. The revised dates are as follows: Class 10 - March 11, 2026; Class 12 - April 10, 2026. All other examination dates remain unchanged."

CBSE confirmed that the revised dates will also be reflected in the admit cards, and schools should update their internal date sheets accordingly.

The circular specified that schools must inform students and parents and ensure smooth dissemination of the revised schedule.

Students appearing for the board exams are advised to check the revised schedule and plan their preparation accordingly.

The CBSE board examinations are scheduled to begin on February 17, with Mathematics (Standard and Basic) being conducted on the first day for Class 10 students, while Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), and Shorthand (Hindi) will be held for Class 12.

The Class 10 and Class 12 papers on the first day will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.