CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: History Paper Begins

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: The examination began at 10.30am and will conclude at 1.30pm.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 12 board exams for History paper today. The examinations will begin at 10.30am and conclude at 1.30pm. This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 examination centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.
Read Also | CBSE Board Exams 2024 Highlights: Student Describes Business Studies Paper As Tough
CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: Here Are The Latest Updates On History Paper
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
CBSE Board Exams Today: History Paper Begins At 10.30am
The CBSE board exams 2024 for History paper began at 10.30am and will continue until 1.30pm.
CBSE Board Exams Today: History Paper To Begin At 10.30am
The CBSE board exams 2024 for History paper will begin at 10.30am.
CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: 39 Lakh Students From 26 Countries Appearing This Year
This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 examination centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.
CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: Important Points To Note
- Arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
- Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in the exam cancellation.
- Students must bring their stationery; borrowing is not permitted.
- The admit card is a crucial document and must be carried to the examination hall.
CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: Key Guidelines For Students
- Students should abstain from spreading fake news regarding paper leaks or other matters.
- Familiarise themselves with exam guidelines before the exam.