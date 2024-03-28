CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: History Paper Begins

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: The examination began at 10.30am and will conclude at 1.30pm.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 12 board exams for History paper today. The examinations will begin at 10.30am and conclude at 1.30pm. This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 examination centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

Read Also | CBSE Board Exams 2024 Highlights: Student Describes Business Studies Paper As Tough



CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: Here Are The Latest Updates On History Paper

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 28, 2024 10:35 (IST) CBSE Board Exams Today: History Paper Begins At 10.30am

The CBSE board exams 2024 for History paper began at 10.30am and will continue until 1.30pm.

Mar 28, 2024 10:06 (IST) CBSE Board Exams Today: History Paper To Begin At 10.30am

The CBSE board exams 2024 for History paper will begin at 10.30am.

Mar 28, 2024 10:03 (IST) CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: 39 Lakh Students From 26 Countries Appearing This Year

This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 examination centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

Mar 28, 2024 10:03 (IST) CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: Important Points To Note

Arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in the exam cancellation.

Students must bring their stationery; borrowing is not permitted.

The admit card is a crucial document and must be carried to the examination hall.

