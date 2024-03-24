CBSE Releases Syllabus For Classes 9, 12 For Academic Year 2024-25

CBSE aims for the comprehensive development of students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus for classes 9 and 12 for the academic year 2024-25. The curriculum has been segmented into Secondary (classes 9 and 10) and Senior Secondary (classes 11 and 12) categories. Students can access subject-specific syllabi by visiting the official website.

For Class 10, CBSE mandates five compulsory subjects and two optional subjects, while the Class 12 syllabus covers seven core areas including languages, Humanities, Mathematics, Sciences, Skill Subjects, General Studies, and Health and Physical Education.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 curriculum notice for 2024-25: Steps to check

Go to the official CBSE website at www.cbseacademic.nic.in.

Navigate to the 'Academic' tab.

Look for the link titled 'Secondary and Senior School Curriculum for the session 2024-25'.

Click on the link to open the PDF file.

Review the content and download the file for future reference.

Consider printing out the document for easier access.

To download the CBSE Classes 9 and 10 syllabus for 2024-25, follow these instructions:

Go to the curriculum section of the CBSE website

Click on 'Secondary Curriculum (IX-X)' for classes 9-10 syllabus.

Access the subject-wise breakdown and download the desired syllabi.

Choose the relevant files based on your class.

Print out the files for future reference.

In a recent announcement, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be introducing new syllabi and textbooks for classes third and six for the upcoming academic year 2024-25 starting April 1. The rest of the classes will continue with the existing curriculum and textbooks.

The CBSE, in a communique sent to all affiliated institutions, stated that NCERT, in a letter dated March 18, has revealed its ongoing development of new syllabi and textbooks for classes third and sixth. Schools have been advised to transition to these new materials, replacing NCERT-published textbooks until the year 2023.