Mughals Now Out Of Syllabus For Class 12 CBSE, UP Board Students

Class 12 Political Science books have also been revised. (Representational)

Chapters about the Mughal empire would no longer be a part of the history syllabi for Class 12 students of CBSE and UP boards. NCERT, the top advisory body for Centre and state on school education, has revised the history curriculum and dropped the Chapters on 'Kings and Chronicles' and the 'The Mughal Courts' from the CBSE medieval History textbooks for Class 12, a top official told NDTV.

The Uttar Pradesh government schools will adopt the NCERT's new class 12 history textbooks in which portions about Mughal courts have been removed.

"We teach our students using NCERT books...whatever is there in the revised edition will be followed," Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

Additional Chief Secretary (basic and secondary education) Deepak Kumar confirmed the development. "We follow NCERT books and whatever is available in the revised edition, we will follow it in state schools from 2023-24 session," Mr Kumar told PTI.

Class 12 Political Science books have also been revised. 'Rise of Popular Movements' - about rise of Socialist and Communist parties in India and 'Era of One-Party Dominance' - about Congress rule in the post-independence era.

Changes have been made in the textbooks of Class 10 and 11 as well. Chapters on 'Democracy and Diversity', 'Popular struggles and movements' have been removed from the Class 10 Political Science books and the ones on 'Central Islamic lands' and 'Confrontation of cultures' have been removed from Class 11 History textbooks.

Confirming these changes, the senior NCERT official said the syllabus will be implemented from this year (2023-24) itself.

Many of these changes were announced early 2022 when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rationalised its syllabi in April. Besides schools under CBSE, some state boards also use NCERT textbooks.

Listing the changes, the NCERT, in a note, had said, "The content of the textbooks has been rationalised for various reasons, including overlapping with similar content in other subject areas in the same class, similar content included in the lower or higher classes on the same subject.