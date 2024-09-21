Advertisement

CBSE Notifies Parents For Correct Submission Of Data For Students' Registration

Students of classes 9 and 11 are required to register on the official website of the CBSE before October 16, 2024.

Read Time: 3 mins
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a circular notifying parents about the registration of students for classes 9 and 11 and submission of List of Candidates (LoC) for students of classes 10 and 12. The board issued the letters advising the parents that correct data submission is a crucial requirement for the successful conduct of exams. 

"It has been observed that during registration and submission of LOC, parents are submitting incorrect information and once the registration and LOC process is over and even after the result is declared, they are making requests to the schools and Board to correct the data of the students. Also, the request is made to correct the subjects after the submission of the LOC which affects the smooth conduct of examination," CBSE noted in the circular. 

The Board has taken the following decisions to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations and to avoid problems for the examinee:

1. Be attentive when agreeing to the information for registration and LOC.

2. The personal data of your ward i.e. name, date of birth, mother's name and father's name should be correctly filled in for registration and LOC.

3. All names with the expanded form may be filled in and not the short names as in future at many places, documents in extended form are required.

4. The surname must be given in case your ward is planning to go abroad as this is the requirement of several countries.

5. The date of birth should be correct in all respects.

6. While submitting data, details given in the passport may also be checked, if a passport has been issued to your ward.

7. Subjects be filled in with due care in the LOC of both Classes 10 and 12 as no change will be accepted after LOC submission for the main examinations.

8. It is the responsibility of the parents that all data submitted should be correct.

9. The parents are also requested to visit the schools and support them in the timely submission of the registration and LOC as once the date is over, no date will be extended.

Students of classes 9 and 11 are required to register on the official website of the CBSE before October 16, 2024.  With late fees, the registrations can be done by October 24, 2024. 

For students of Class 10 and  12, the schedule for submission of LOC without the late fees is October 4, 2024. With  late fees, the LOC can be submitted until October 15, 2024.
 

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
