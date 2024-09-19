CBSE Releases Notification For Recruitment Exam 2024, Check How To Apply For OMR Sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for candidates who appeared in CBSE recruitment exam in August 2024. In the official notification, the board notifies the applicants about the release of calculation sheet with copy of the OMR sheet . Candidates can avail the calculation sheet along with the OMR sheet on the submission of prescribed fee. Applicants who wish to obtain their calculation sheet with copy of the OMR sheet, may apply for the same along with the requisite fee of Rs 500 on or before October 17, 2024.

Candidates who have already applied under RTI Act, 2005 or otherwise may apply afresh for the same along with required fee of Rs 500 before stipulated date. The prescribed fee may be remitted to this office through Bank Draft in favour of Secretary, CBSE payable at Delhi/New Delhi issued by any scheduled bank. Applicants must mention their roll no, name and address correctly in their application. The roll number and name should also be mentioned on the backside of the Bank Draft. The application addressed to the Director CTET with bank draft should be sent by speed post or by hand at CBSE office in Delhi.

The notification by the CBSE also emphasised that the calculation sheet with copy of the OMR sheet will not be provided to any institution or school for display, commercial purpose or to print media. Application submitted on behalf of the candidate, and the incomplete application will be rejected without any further reference.

The calculation sheet with copy of the OMR Sheet will be provided to the candidate by speed post only. However, no request will be entertained which will be received after October 17, 2024 in this office under any circumstances.