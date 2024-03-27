CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: Business Studies And Business Administration Papers Begin

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2024: The examinations began at 10.30am and it will continue until 1.30pm.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 board exams for Business Studies and Business Administration Papers today. The examinations began at 10.30am and will continue until 1.30pm. This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 examination centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

Here Are The Latest Updates On CBSE Class 12 Board Business Studies And Administration Papers

This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 examination centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

Mar 27, 2024 09:58 (IST) CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: Important Points To Note

Arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in the exam cancellation.

Students must bring their stationery; borrowing is not permitted.

The admit card is a crucial document and must be carried to the examination hall.