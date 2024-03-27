CBSE Releases Names Of Disaffiliated And Downgraded Schools, Check List

After a thorough inquiry, the CBSE decided to disaffiliate and downgrade these schools.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the names of disaffiliated and downgraded schools on Wednesday. In its official release, the board stated that during surprise inspections conducted in CBSE schools across the country to ensure compliance with provisions and norms, it was found that some schools were engaged in various malpractices. Consequently, a decision was made to disaffiliate and downgrade these schools.

"Pursuant to surprise inspections conducted in CBSE schools across the country to verify compliance with the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, it was found that some schools were involved in various malpractices, including presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates, and improper record-keeping," the board stated.

"After thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate and downgrade these schools," the board specified.

Five schools have been disaffiliated in Delhi, three in Uttar Pradesh, and two each in Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. Additionally, one school each has been disaffiliated in Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. Furthermore, schools with downgraded affiliation are located in Delhi, Punjab, and Assam.

Below are the lists of disaffiliated and downgraded schools:

List of disaffiliated schools:

Prince UCH Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Sikar, Rajasthan

Global Indian International School, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Dronacharya Public School, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Vicon School, Vidhan Sabha Road, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Kartar Public School, Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir

Rahul International School, Thane, Maharashtra

Pioneer Public School, Pune, Maharashtra

Sai RNS Academy, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam

Sardar Patel Public School, Misrod Hujur, Bhopal, MP

Loyal Public School, Bulandshahar, UP

Trinity World School, Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP

Crescent Convent School, Ghazipur, UP

Peevees Public School, Malappuram, Kerala

Mother Theresa Memorial Central School, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Gyan Einstein International School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Sidhhartha Public School, Delhi-81

Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir, Delhi-40

National Public School, Delhi-40

Chand Ram Public Sr. Sec. School, Delhi-39

Marigold Public School, Delhi-39

List of downgraded schools: