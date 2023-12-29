Major Announcements By CBSE For Board Exams 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the board exams for students of classes 10 and 12 early next year. While the practical exams are scheduled to start from January 1, 2024 for both the classes, the theory examination for both classes will start from February 15, 2024.

Ahead of the board exams, here is a look at the major decisions taken by the board this year:

Marking scheme for theory and practical exams: CBSE announced marking scheme for classes 10 and 12 board exams for both theory and practical. As per the scheme, the maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and internal assessment components. The marking scheme has been given for 83 subjects for class 10 and 121 subjects for class 12.

The marks for practical exams for class 10th subjects such as Music, Painting, Computer, Retail, Information Technology, Security, Introduction to Financial markets, Healthcare, Multimedia etc are 50. The internal assessment marks for subjects such as English, Hindi, Math, Science, Social Science is 20. In class 12, the practical marks for subjects in Geography, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Physical Education among others is 30. The practical marks for subjects such as Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, commercial art, Dance, Home Science among others is 50. The complete list of marking scheme for all subjects is available on the CBSE website.

No award of division, distinction to students: In addition to CBSE's earlier announcement of not issuing any merit list of students while declaring the results for class 10, 12 board exams, the board this year decided to not to award any division, distinction to students. Further, the decision to decide the best five subjects for calculating marks of the students will rest solely with the admitting college.

Two board exams: The Centre is planning to hold two board exams in a year in order to help the students improve their scores. The decision will help the students to retain the best marks scored in the exam. The move will not only provide students with two opportunities annually but also reflects on broader effort to enhance the overall educational experience.

Special provisions for students involved in extracurricular activities: CBSE introduced a special provision for students who would be appearing in Olympiads and sports. The board will conduct special exams for these students in order to support their participation in exams. The exams for these students will be aligned as per the schedule of the students' Olympiads, national and international sports competition.