Check CBSE Board Result Trends For Previous Year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 by mid-May. Candidates awaiting their results will be able to check their scores on the official website of the CBSE by using their login credentials.

The exams this year were conducted from February 15 to March 13 for Class 10, while for Class 12, it was held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why Merit List Is Not Announced In CBSE Board Results

Pass percentage of students

The pass percentage of students who qualified Class 10 in 2022 was 94.40 per cent and in 2023 it was 93.12 per cent. In the pre-Covid period, the pass percentage of students was 91.10 per cent for Class 10.

The pass percentage of students who qualified Class 12 in 2023 was 87.33 per cent, while in 2022 it was recorded as 92.71 per cent.

Girls performed better than boys

In 2023, the performance of girls has been better in both Classes 10 and 12. The overall pass percentage of girls in Class 10 was 94.25 per cent and for boys it was 92.72 per cent. In Class 12, the overall pass percentage of girl candidates was 90.68 per cent, which was higher than 84.67 per cent for boys.

Advertisement

Best performing regions

Trivandrum was the best-performing region for Class 12 results with a pass percentage of 99.91 per cent. While Prayagraj with 78.05 per cent has been the worst preforming region.

In Class 10 also Trivandrum has been the best performing region with 99.91 per cent while Guwahati has been the worst performing region with 76.90 per cent.

In order to qualify, students need to attain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects, including both internal assessments and board exams. This year approximately 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams.



The exams this year were conducted from February 15 to March 13 for Class 10, while for Class 12, it was held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

