Why Merit List Is Not Announced In CBSE Board Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not been releasing the merit list and division wise marks of students while announcing the board results since last few years. The decision is aimed at avoiding 'unhealthy competition' among students. The decision to not to release the merit list for board results was first taken during the pandemic induced lockdown when results for the students were prepared using marks secured in online exams.

The board this year will also not award any division or distinction to students. For students who have opted for more than five subjects, the decision to decide the best five subjects for calculating marks of the students will rest solely with the admitting college. The board, however, awards merit to 0.1% top scoring students.



CBSE is expected to announce the results for Classes 10 and 12 board exams in mid-May. Once released, the students will be able to check their results on the official website of the CBSE. They will be required to enter their roll number and admit card ID to access the results on the official website.

While CBSE has not made any official confirmation, the results for the board exams are usually declared in the month of May. In 2023, CBSE had announced the results for Class 10 and 12 board exam on May 12, 2023.

This year too the board is expected to release the results for Class 10 around the first week of May. While, the results for Class 12 can be announced during the second week of May.

CBSE conducted Class 10 board exams from February 15, 2024 to March 13, 2024. The class 12 examinations were conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

A total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries took the examinations this year. In the national capital, the exams were held at 877 centres, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.