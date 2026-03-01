CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026 Tomorrow? Follow These Smart Tips And Practice Sample Paper

The CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam is scheduled for Monday (March 2). This is an important exam, and students across India are preparing hard to score good marks. Today, we have outlined some important tips and tricks to study smartly in less than 24 hours.

1. Focus on Key Sections

According to experts, students must not try to revise the entire syllabus at the last moment. Students must focus on the key sections, which include unseen passages, grammar sections like samas, idioms, sentence transformation, synonyms, antonyms, etc., and the major topics of prose and poetry.

2. Writing Section Can Boost Scores

The writing section can be a scoring part if attempted correctly by the students. Students must revise the formats of letter writing, paragraph writing, advertisements, and notices, as proper format, proper use of language, and proper presentation can help students score better.

3. Time Management Is Crucial

First, students must spend the first 10-15 minutes of the exam time reading the question paper carefully. Students must attempt the questions that they know, as it will boost their confidence. It is also advised to spend the last 10 minutes of the exam time revising the answers.

4. Practise Past Papers

Practising past exam papers will provide you with a genuine feel for the types of questions that may appear on the exam; this can relieve anxiety.

Work through past paper examinations under exam conditions (3 hours), to highlight repeating themes, improve time management, and reduce anxiety levels for the exam situations. From your mistakes you can analyse where your areas of weakness lie.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample paper code 002

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample paper code 085

5. Identify Exam Current Trends

Exams under CBSE favour students to demonstrate comprehension through understanding as opposed to rote memorisation. Sentence comprehension is assessed through context, whilst comprehension questions assess ability to respond logically. Make sure that you read instructions accurately and that your response fits within the mark allocation guide.

6. Proper Rest Is Important

Getting at least 6-7 hours of sleep before the exam is essential. A calm and refreshed mind performs better than one that is tired from late-night study sessions.

With smart preparation and confidence, students can approach the exam positively and aim for good results.