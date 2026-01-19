CBSE Board Exams 2026 From February 17: Smart Tips To Score Above 90 Per Cent

CBSE Board Exam Tips 2026: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin on February 17, 2026. Scoring above 90 per cent requires not just early preparation but a well-planned and strategic approach. Consistency, conceptual clarity and smart revision play a key role in achieving top scores.

Tips To Score High Marks In CBSE Board Exams 2026

1. Maintain An Error Notebook

One of the most effective strategies is maintaining an error notebook. Students should note down common mistakes made during practice tests and pre-board exams. Revising these errors regularly helps improve accuracy and prevents repetition in the final exam.

2. Balanced Preparation

There is no fixed chapter-wise weightage in CBSE exams, as it changes every year. While it is practical to give extra attention to frequently asked topics, students should avoid skipping any chapter entirely. A balanced preparation covering the full syllabus is the safest approach.

3. No Rote Learning

Understanding concepts rather than rote learning is crucial. Students should focus on clearing basics, revising class notes, and practising numericals and application-based questions. Solving previous years' question papers and attempting three to four full-length mock tests, evaluated by teachers, can help identify weak areas and improve performance. With strong fundamentals and consistent effort, scoring above 90 per cent is achievable.

CBSE Study Tips 2026: Exam Writing and Study Tips

Quality over quantity: Study for fewer hours with full focus rather than long, unfocused study sessions.

MCQs: Write the question number, chosen option, and the statement of the option.

Subjective answers: Clearly mention given data, formulas, and show steps neatly before the final answer.

Diagrams and constructions: Draw them clearly in the specified area using a pencil.

Corrections: Strike out mistakes neatly instead of circling or scribbling.