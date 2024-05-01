CBSE Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Likely To Be Out On This Date, Websites To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results for classes 10 and 12 board exams within a week. Once the results are out, examinees will be able to download their scorecards by visiting the official websites.

A fake circular containing misleading information about the result date has been circulating on social media, which has been refuted by the board PRO. The false circular claimed that the results would be released between 1pm and 3pm on May 1.

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2024: Websites To Check

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

The evaluation process is about to complete, and the results are expected to be announced soon.

Last year, the results for Class 10th and 12th were declared on May 12.

Students need to attain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects, including both internal assessments and board exams.

This year, the CBSE board examinations were conducted between February and April. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2.

Exams for both classes were held in a single shift, starting at 10.30am and ending either at 12.30pm or 1.30pm, depending on the paper's duration.

This year approximately 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website of the board and its social media platforms for authentic updates.

Class 12 Results in 2023: Overview Of Student Performance

Total number of students enrolled: 16,80,256

Candidates who appeared: 16,60,511

Students who passed: 14,50,174

Percentage of successful candidates: 87.33%

CBSE Results 2024: Requirements to Check 10th and 12th Results

Students can access their scorecards by visiting the official websites and providing their admit card ID, school number, and roll number.