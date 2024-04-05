What Are The Career Opportunities In Science, Commerce, Humanities

Students qualifying Class 10 have to consider their aptitude and areas of interest for choosing the choice of their streams in Class 11. The selection of subjects in Class 11 will determine the professions and jobs that they take up in future. The opportunities available after pursuing a particular stream can also be one of the deciding factors for the selection of streams.

Courses to purse after Class 12

"After completing Class 12 Commerce, students have the option to pursue courses such as BCom, BBA and BMS. Post their graduation, they can specialise in courses like MCom, MBA (Banking and insurance, financial analysist, Auditor, HR), R&D International business, Sales and Advertising, logistic, MA(Economics), English, Statistics. For those willing to study professionals courses in Commerce, options such as CA ,CS, ICWA, MBA can be explored," says Parinilly Jat, vice principal and PGT Economics, Ajanta Public School, Gurugram.

Other popular courses in Commerce include, Actuarial Science, which is a field dealing with the analysis of risk across various fields, such as insurance, business, finance, and healthcare. Professionals in this field are called Actuary.

"There is constant change in every field in the millennium era," notes Shylaja Menon, principal, The Shri Ram Universal School, Bengaluru. "This further enhances a world of new opportunities for students across the globe. Students with Science/ Commerce and Humanities can explore multiple areas such as Financial analysis, Market research, Data sciences, management courses etc. The growth prospects in the field of Education may also be rewarding. Great avenues of expansion lies in the policy making and legal services"

Most demanding jobs

Explaining further about the emerging job markets, Ms Menon notes that jobs that reflect individual skills and competencies will occupy predominance in the coming times. "The emerging market will see the growth of jobs such as Block chain and Machine learning, Developers, Investment bankers, and Creative designers along with Data scientist, AI and Human Resources. On the other hand, jobs like a medical practitioner, Engineering and technology and allied services may soon see stagnation," she adds.

As per Ms Jay, the most demanding jobs today include Digital marketing, Financial analyst, Risk management among others.

