How CBSE Assigns Subject-Wise Grades To Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has lately started awarding subject-wise grades to the candidates in classes 10 and 12 board examinations along with the marks secured by them in each subject. The board uses the system of 'Relative Grading' for assigning subject-wise grades to the candidates in board exams. The awarded grades are reflected in the marksheet cum certificate issued to the candidates of classes 10 and 12.

The grades are given to the students not on the basis of marks range but on the basis of the group.



As per an official release by CBSE, "The 'Relative Grading' which has been adopted by the board is based on the relative grading which is the more scientific approach instead of absolute grading wherein grades are given based on predetermined cut off levels. Meaning thereby, the grades are not determined on the marks range i.e. 91 to 100, 81 to 90 or so but on the basis of the group, the candidates fall into on the relative merit of the candidates. The grades vary from subject to subject based on the number of candidates passing the subject."



For awarding grades, all the qualified students are put in a rank order divided into 8 equal groups and are awarded grades as follows-

Top 1/8 of the passed candidates are awarded with A-1 grade

Next 1/8 of the passed candidates are given the A-2 grade

Next 1/8 of the passed candidates get B-1

Next 1/8 of the passed candidates get B-2

Next 1/8 of the passed candidates are awarded with C-1

Next 1/8 of the passed candidates get C-2

Next 1/8 of the passed candidates are awarded D-1

Next 1/8 of the passed candidates get D-2



In the 'Relative Grading' system adopted by the Board, a candidate obtaining identical marks in any two subjects many not get the same grade in those two subjects. The grades will be different based on the number of candidates passing the subject and their relative scores.

The board considers certain points while placing the candidates in a rank order.

(a) Minor variations in proportion of candidates to adjust ties are made, wherever necessary.

(b) In case of a tie, all the students getting the same score are awarded the similar grade.

(c) Method of grading is used in subjects where the number of candidates who have passed is more than 500.

(d) In respect of subjects where total number of candidates passing in a subject is less than 500, the grading would be adopted on the pattern of grading and distribution in other similar subjects.

The detailed information is available on the official website of the CBSE.