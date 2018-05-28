CBSE 10th Result 2018: Five Facilities To Check Your Class 10 Results Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Secondary School Examination or Class 10, 2018 tomorrow.

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT The CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the release of the Class 10 results. CBSE 10th Results 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Secondary School Examination or Class 10, 2018 tomorrow. According to the board, the results will be announced by 4 pm, Tuesday, May 29. The CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the release of the Class 10 results. The results will be released on



Earlier, School Education secretary in HRD ministry tweeted that the results will be published tomorrow: Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018 - Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 28, 2018

CBSE has released



CBSE 10th Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know About Class 10 Results​

CBSE 10th Result: Five Modes To Check Your Class 10 Results

A detailed listing of all these facilities is given here under:



1. CBSE Class 10 Results On Internet



As it was done in last year, this year also the board will be hosting its results on internet with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Govt. of India.



The students can access their results through following



www.results.nic.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.cbse.nic.in



According to the board, the schools will automatically get their entire Schools results on email ids which are already registered with the Board.



2. CBSE Class 10 Results on Apps



The CBSE Board Class 10 students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and windows based smart phone.



Microsoft's SMS Organizer app will also hosting the results which can be installed from playstore; https://aka.ms/sms.



3. CBSE 10th Results 2018 through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)



The telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS are as follows:-



011 - 24300699: for local subscribers in Delhi

011 - 24300699: for subscribers in other parts of the country



4. CBSE 10th Results 2018 through SMS facility of NIC



The result can be received by sending SMS for class 10 as given below :



cbse10 <rollno> <dob> <sch no> <center no> on Mobile Number 7738299899. The date of birth format is ddmmyyyy.



5. CBSE 10th Results 2018: Results on Microsoft, Google search engines



The CBSE Class 10 results can also be accessed through Microsoft search engine www.bing.com along with the Google search engine www.google.co.in.



According to the board, schools under the Delhi Region are advised to collect the results from the office of the respective Zonal office of Deputy Director of Education after declaration of the result by confirming time with them.



The Board also said in a statement that the results will not be available in the Board and the public are advised not to visit Board's office for collection of results.



The process of marks verification will be displayed on CBSE's website.



CBSE 10th Results 2018: DigiLocker



Started in 2016, this year also CBSE will also provide Class-X digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in.



The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.



DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms.



