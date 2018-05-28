CBSE 10th Result 2018: Five Facilities To Check Your Class 10 Results

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Secondary School Examination or Class 10, 2018 tomorrow.

Education | | Updated: May 28, 2018 22:00 IST
22 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CBSE 10th Result 2018: Five Facilities To Check Your Class 10 Results

The CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the release of the Class 10 results.

CBSE 10th Results 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Secondary School Examination or Class 10, 2018 tomorrow. According to the board, the results will be announced by 4 pm, Tuesday, May 29. The CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the release of the Class 10 results. The results will be released on various modes. The board results can be accessed through five modes; App, Website, Search Engine, SMS and IVRS.

Earlier, School Education secretary in HRD ministry tweeted that the results will be published tomorrow:
CBSE has released Class 12 results on May 26.

CBSE 10th Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know About Class 10 Results​
 

CBSE 10th Result: Five Modes To Check Your Class 10 Results

CBSE internet results, 10th result 2018 date, CBSE Class 10 Result 2018, 10th cbse result 2018, cbse result 2018 class 10, 10 cbse result 2018, cbse class 10 result, result of 10th class 2018, cbse 10th result, 10th result 2018, cbseresults.nic.in 2018, cbseresults.nic.in 2018 class 10, 10 result 2018, results.nic.in, cbse 10 result

A detailed listing of all these facilities is given here under:

1. CBSE Class 10 Results On Internet

As it was done in last year, this year also the board will be hosting its results on internet with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Govt. of India. 

The students can access their results through following websites

www.results.nic.in
www.cbseresults.nic.in
www.cbse.nic.in 
          
According to the board, the schools will automatically get their entire Schools results on email ids which are already registered with the Board.

2. CBSE Class 10 Results on Apps

The CBSE Board Class 10 students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and windows based smart phone.

Microsoft's SMS Organizer app will also hosting the results which can be installed from playstore; https://aka.ms/sms.

3. CBSE 10th Results 2018 through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) 

The telephone  numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed  through IVRS are as follows:-

011 - 24300699: for local subscribers in Delhi
011 - 24300699: for subscribers in other parts  of  the country

4. CBSE 10th Results 2018 through SMS facility of NIC

The result can be received by sending SMS  for class 10 as given below  : 

cbse10 <rollno> <dob> <sch no> <center no> on Mobile Number  7738299899. The date of birth format is ddmmyyyy.

5. CBSE 10th Results 2018: Results on Microsoft, Google search engines

The CBSE Class 10 results can also be accessed through Microsoft search engine www.bing.com along with the Google search engine www.google.co.in.

According to the board, schools under the Delhi Region are advised to collect the results from the office of the respective Zonal office of Deputy Director of Education after declaration of the result by confirming time with them.

The Board also said in a statement that the results will not be available in the Board and the public are advised not to visit Board's office for collection of results.

The process of marks verification will be displayed on CBSE's website.

CBSE 10th Results 2018: DigiLocker

Started in 2016, this year also CBSE will also provide Class-X digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in.
  
The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

Comments
DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CBSE 10th resultCBSE Class 10 result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................