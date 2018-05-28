CBSE 10th Result 2018: List Of Websites To Check Results

As per the information tweeted by Mr. Anil Swarup, the result for class 10th students will be announced by 4 pm tomorrow.
Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 28, 2018
The results will be available on multiple platforms including multiple websites. Here's a list of websites where students will be able to check the CBSE 10th result:
www.cbse.nic.in
www.cbseresults.nic.in
www.results.nic.in
CBSE 10th Results 2018: Everything You Need To Know
Some third party result hosting websites which would be making results available for students are India Results, Exam Results etc.
Other than the websites mentioned above, this year students would also be able to view their results directly from Google Search Engine. Students would need to type variations of the term 'CBSE 10th result' and the result box will appear at the top of the search results. The result box will be available for a short duration and students would need to provide their examination roll number to check their exam results.
Apart from the examination roll number, students would also need their school number and centre number. Hence, students are advised to keep their 10th board examination admit card at hand.
Other than Google, the exam results will also be available on Bing and Microsoft SMS organizer.
