CBSE 10th Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know About Class 10 Results

: The wait is over for the CBSE 10th Board students now . Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 results tomorrow. The Board secretary Anil Swarup tweeted that the results of the Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018. CBSE has released the CBSE Class 12 results on the official results website on May26. 83.01 per cent students passed the Class 12 examinations and Meghna Srivastava from Step By Step School, Uttar Pradesh topped the exam with 499 marks. Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018," tweeted Mr. Anil Swarup, School Education secretary, Human Resource Development ministry.The CBSE Class 10 students may check the updates here:The results will be released tomorrow at 4:00 pm.CBSE class 10 result will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft SMS Organizer app, www.google.com, www.bing.com and UMANG app.Here is a list of websites where you can check your results The CBSE Class 10 results will be available on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.Follow these steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results from the official website:Step One - Go to the official results website, cbseresults.nic.inStep Two - Click on the CBSE 10 results linkStep Three - On next page, enter your exam details; Roll Number and Date of birth Step Four - Submit the details and check your results