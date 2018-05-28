CBSE 10th Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know About Class 10 Results

"Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018," tweeted Mr. Anil Swarup, School Education secretary, Human Resource Development ministry.
CBSE 10th Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know
The CBSE Class 10 students may check the updates here:
CBSE 10th result: When to check
The results will be released tomorrow at 4:00 pm.
#CBSE 10th result tomorrow evening.— Anisha Singh (@all_the_phools) May 28, 2018
CBSE 10th result: Where to check
CBSE class 10 result will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft SMS Organizer app, www.google.com, www.bing.com and UMANG app.
CBSE class 10 result will be available at https://t.co/TdDUF4ubeH , https://t.co/JNQe7DwZ5k , https://t.co/h0GqAofAeb , Microsoft SMS Organizer, Google, Bing and UMANG app. It will be released tomorrow at 4 pm.- Maitree (@ItsMaitree) May 28, 2018
Here is a list of websites where you can check your results.
CBSE 10th result: How to check
The CBSE Class 10 results will be available on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Follow these steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results from the official website:
Step One - Go to the official results website, cbseresults.nic.in
Step Two - Click on the CBSE 10 results link
Step Three - On next page, enter your exam details; Roll Number and Date of birth
CommentsStep Four - Submit the details and check your results
Click here for more Education News