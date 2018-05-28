CBSE 10th Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know About Class 10 Results

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 results tomorrow at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: May 28, 2018 16:09 IST
CBSE 10th result 2018: The wait is over for the CBSE 10th Board students now. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 results tomorrow. The Board secretary Anil Swarup tweeted that the results of the Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018. CBSE has released the CBSE Class 12 results on the official results website on May26. 83.01 per cent students passed the Class 12 examinations and Meghna Srivastava from Step By Step School, Uttar Pradesh topped the exam with 499 marks.

"Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018," tweeted Mr. Anil Swarup, School Education secretary, Human Resource Development ministry.
 

CBSE 10th Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know


The CBSE Class 10 students may check the updates here:

CBSE 10th result: When to check

The results will be released tomorrow at 4:00 pm.
 
CBSE 10th result: Where to check

CBSE class 10 result will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft SMS Organizer app, www.google.com, www.bing.com and UMANG app.
Here is a list of websites where you can check your results.

CBSE 10th result: How to check 
 
cbse, CBSE 10th results, CBSE results, cbse class 10 result 2018 date, class 10 result 2018 date, 10 result 2018, cbse nic 10th result, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft SMS Organizer, www.google.com, www.bing.com, UMANG app
The CBSE Class 10 results will be available on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Follow these steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results from the official website:

Step One - Go to the official results website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step Two - Click on the CBSE 10 results link

Step Three - On next page, enter your exam details; Roll Number and Date of birth

Step Four - Submit the details and check your results

