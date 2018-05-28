CBSE 10th Results To Be Declared Tomorrow, See Where To Check

This year, 16 lakh students appeared for the All India Secondary School Exam (AISSE) or Class 10 examination

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 28, 2018 15:06 IST
Students should keep their admit cards in hand in order to log in to the result portal.

New Delhi:  Three days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results were declared, results for with Class 10 will be out tomorrow. The results will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft SMS Organizer app, www.google.com, www.bing.com and UMANG app.

This year, 28 lakh took the annual exam, out of which 16 lakh students appeared for the All India Secondary School Exam (AISSE) or Class 10 examination.

Two new result hosting options have been introduced this year: Google's partnership with CBSE and Microsoft's SMS Organizer App. With these two options, result checking will be more convenient for students. Contrary to the expectation that Google-hosted CBSE result will be live for a shorter duration, the Class 12 result page was live for more than one hour on May 26.

For the typing error in class 10 English paper, the Board has decided to give two marks to all those students who had appeared for the paper.
 

