CBSE 10th Results: 1.86 Lakh Students Get Compartment

CBSE 10th Results: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10th result today and out of the total 16,24,682 candidates who have appeared for the exam, 1,86,067 students have got a compartment. This counts upto 11.45 per cent of the total candidates appeared for the CBSE 10th class exams.In CBSE Class 12 results , which were released last week, the pass percentage was increased by nearly 1 per cent as compared to last year (82.02 per cent), however, a total of 91,818 students - 8.3 per cent - have got a compartment.The board will soon release the details of compartment examinations. The details of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations will be available on the official website, cbse.nic.in.In Class 10th results , 86.70 per cent students qualified the exams and Thiruvananthapuram is the top region with 99.60 per cent qualified candidates.Students and their parents can check the class 10 result on the CBSE's official website (www.cbse.nic.in), NIC hosted result portal (www.cbseresults.nic.in), Google search page, Bing search page, SMS Organizer app and UMANG app.The Google result page will be visible atleast for an hour. Likewise, Microsoft has introduced SMS Organizer app to help students check the results offline. With this app students can pre-register their details and the results will be delivered to them as SMS.27476 students have scored equal to or more than 95% marks while 131493 students have scored equal to or more than 90% marks. The top three regions are Thiruvananthapuram with 99.60 pass percentage, Chennai with 97.37 pass percentage, and Ajmer with 91.86 pass percentage.