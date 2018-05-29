CBSE 10th Result 2018 Declared At Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE has declared class 10 board result 2018. The result is available on the official results portal for CBSE results.

13 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE 10th Result 2018 Declared At Cbseresults.nic.in New Delhi: Highlights CBSE has declared class 10 board results for more than 16 lakh students. Students can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE class 10th result is also available on Google search and Bing.



How to check CBSE 10th result 2018?





Step one: Go to official CBSE results website: cbseresults.nic.in



Step two: Click on the SSC Examination Result 2018 link.



Step three: Enter the required information.



Step four: Submit and check your result.



CBSE 10th Result 2018 Declared: Live Updates



The CBSE 10th result is released in the form of grades. For awarding the grades, the Board puts all the passed students in a rank order and awards grades as per the system given below:



A-1: Top 1/8th of the passed candidates



A-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



B-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



B-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



C-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



C-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



D-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



D-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



E: Failed candidates



