CBSE Class 10 Result Out; Pass Percentage Dips By 4.25%

Four students have secured 499 out of 500 marks in CBSE class 10 board exam this year. The result which has been released officially. 86.70% students have cleared the exam which is 4.25% lower than it was in 2017. Last year the overall pass percentage was 90.95%. It was 96.21% in 2016. Thiruvanathapuram has yet again retained the first position as 99.6% students have cleared the exam. Region wise Thiruvanathapuram, Chennai and Ajmer have recorded the highest pass percentage. The overall pass percentage in Delhi region has improved, by 0.53% this year. Performance of Delhi students was in news last year after the pass percentage had fallen by 13% in comparison to 2016. In class 12 exam, Delhi students have performed better; the overall pass percentage in the region is 89%.Girls have outperformed boys by a margin of 3.35%.131493 students have secured more than 90% marks out of which 27476 students have scored more than 95% marks.In the differently abled category, a total of 3760 students had appeared for the exam out of which 3480 students have passed. Anushka Panda from Suncity School, Gurgaon has topped in the category by scoring 489 marks out of 500 along with Sanya Gandhi from Uttam School, Ghaziabad. Somya Deep Pradhan from Odisha has secured the second position in the category by scoring 484 out of 500 marks. 11.45% students, or close to 2 lakh students have been placed for the compartment exam.