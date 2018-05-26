CBSE Class 12th Board Results: Over 90,000 Students Get Compartment

Meghna Srivatsava, the Class 12 CBSE topper this year, has scored 499 marks. She is a student of Step By Step School in Noida and is from Humanities stream. The second position was bagged by another girl, Anoushka Chand, also a humanities stream student from a school in Ghaziabad. She got 498 marks out of 500. The third position is shared by six girls who have secured 497 marks. So for the top three positions, there are seven girls.
Girls have also fared better as far as the overall pass percentage is concerned. The pass percentage for girls is 88.31 percent while for boys, the pass percentage is 78.99 per cent.
CommentsIn the differently-abled category, A Vijay Ganesh from Kerela topped the Class 12 CBSE exams with 482 marks.
Among the top 10 best performing regions, the top three regions are Trivandrum with 97.32 pass per cent, Chennai with 93.87 pass per cent and Delhi with 89 percent pass per cent.