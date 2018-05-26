CBSE 12th Result: Girls Clinch Top 3 Slots, Topper Gets 499 Out Of 500 A student of Humanities, Chahat Bodhraj is passionate about art and psychology and has actively participated in debates and recitations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the results for Class 12 examinations and the top three positions have been clinched by girls. With 499 marks out of 500, Meghna Srivastava from Noida's Step by Step School secured the first position, followed by Anoushka Chandra of Ghaziabad's SAJ School at 498 and Chahat Bodhraj from Jaipur's Neerja Modi School at the third position with 497 marks.Besides, Chahat, six others got 497 marks out of 500.A student of Humanities, Chahat Bodhraj is passionate about art and psychology and has actively participated in debates and recitations.Girls yet again outperformed boys with an overall passing percentage of 88.31 compared to 78.09 of boys. The overall pass percentage is 83.01 and the top three regions are Trivandrum with 97.32 per cent, Chennai with 93.87 per cent and Delhi with 89.The results can be checked on: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.