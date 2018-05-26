CBSE 12th Result: Girls Clinch Top 3 Slots, Topper Gets 499 Out Of 500

Besides, Chahat, six others got 497 marks out of 500.
A student of Humanities, Chahat Bodhraj is passionate about art and psychology and has actively participated in debates and recitations.
Girls yet again outperformed boys with an overall passing percentage of 88.31 compared to 78.09 of boys.
The overall pass percentage is 83.01 and the top three regions are Trivandrum with 97.32 per cent, Chennai with 93.87 per cent and Delhi with 89.
The results can be checked on: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.