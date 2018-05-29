CBSE 10th Results: Government-Run Jawahar Navodayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas Perform Better Than Private Schools Government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas have performed far better than their private counter parts in the CBSE 10th results released today.

CBSE 10th Results: Government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas have performed far better than their private counter parts in the CBSE 10th results released today. JNVs have got a pass percentage of 97.31 while KVs have got 95.96 pass percentage. Meanwhile, the independent or private schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have got 89.49 pass percentage.



According to the data released by CBSE, Government schools registered with the Board have a 63.97 pass per cent while Government aided schools have 73.46 pass percentage.



In CBSE Class 12 results too, Kendriya Vidyalayas gave the best results among different categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE with a pass percentage of 97.78, as opposed to 95.86 last year. While private schools had the lowest pass percentage with 82.50, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 83.01 per cent as against last year's 82.02 per cent.



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10th result today and out of the total 16,24,682 candidates who have appeared for the exam, 86.70 per cent students qualified the exams and Thiruvananthapuram is the top region with 99.60 per cent qualified candidates.



1,86,067 students have got a compartment. This counts upto 11.45 per cent of the total candidates appeared for the CBSE 10th class exams.



Students and their parents can check the class 10 result on the CBSE's official website (www.cbse.nic.in), NIC hosted result portal (www.cbseresults.nic.in), Google search page, Bing search page, SMS Organizer app and UMANG app.



The Google result page will be visible atleast for an hour. Likewise, Microsoft has introduced SMS Organizer app to help students check the results offline. With this app students can pre-register their details and the results will be delivered to them as SMS.



