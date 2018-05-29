Girl Suffering From Spinal Muscular Atrophy Tops CBSE Class 10 In Differently Abled Category She has secured 489 marks (97.8%) out of 500.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 10 Topper; Success Story New Delhi: 14 year old Anushka Panda from Suncity School, Gurgaon has topped CBSE class 10 exam 2018 in the differently abled category. She scored an exact 489 marks (97.8%) out of 500. Anushka shares the first position with Sanya Gandhi from Uttam School, Ghaziabad. What marred her physical mobility, could not stop her from being a winner. She suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a genetic disease that robs people of physical strength by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, affecting the ability to walk. Being wheelchair- bound did not stop her from fighting her way to success.



Anushka loves playing chess and aspires to become a software engineer.



Equally happy with her success School Principal Ms. Rupa Chakravarty said, 'We, at Suncity School, are very proud of Anushka. The focus that she possesses is rare to find in other children. She is determined and does not allow any obstacle to overpower her. She is very focused and her benchmarks are very high. She is an inspiration for all of us. What she has achieved many other students would not be able to achieve with all the elements.'



"I am thrilled finding on my hard work has paid off. It is really a big moment for me. I was really nervous before the results," an elated Anushka said. 'I was consistent in my preparation from Day 1 itself. I would like to thank my school which has been extremely supportive. Since I am a special child, my school ensured that I was provided with a special infrastructure to write my examination.'



"I am proud of my daughter. Her excellent performance in the board examination is a testimony to her determination and perseverance," said her father, Anup Kumar Panda who works for a company at Bhiwadi.



16 lakh students received their class 10 result today. Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal from RK Public school Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International school Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan Vidyalayas, Cochin have topped the exam by scoring 499 marks out of 500.



