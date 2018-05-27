CBSE 12th Result 2018: Kendriya Vidyalayas Give Best Results Among All Categories Of CBSE Schools

Mr. Javadekar said, "I am very happy for Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya."
According to CBSE officials, government-aided schools registered a pass percentage of 84.48 per cent and government schools had a pass percentage of 84.39.
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya have pass percentage of 97.07 and 97.78 per cent respectively. The schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) had a pass percentage of 94.82 while private schools had a pass percentage of 82.50, the lowest among all the categories of schools.
Out of 68,590 students from Kendriya Vidyalayas who appeared in the exams, 67,064 passed. As many as 34,679 boys and 32,385 girl students from KVs passed their Class 12 Boards. The total number of students who scored above 90 per cent was 4,432. The number of students who scored above 95 per cent was 624.
Nanda Vinod, a student of KV (Dist Hospital), Kannur in the science stream, scored 99.2 per cent and emerged as the topper among all the students of Kendriya Vidyalayas.
Bhasker Rawat, a student of Humanities in KV (ONGC), Dehradun bagged the second position with 98.8 per cent and Siba Smarak Panigrahi, a student of Science from KV No 2 in Bhubhaneshwar bagged the third rank with 98.6 per cent.
