CBSE 12th Results 2018: How To Tackle Post-Result Stress Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 12 exam results today.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 12 results are expected today at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in



It is therefore, according to Mr. Bhargava, critically important to remember now that one-mark sheet doesn't determine the worth of a person; nor should low marks on a single exam set the course of one's entire future.



CBSE 12th Result: Class 12 Results Soon @ Cbseresults.nic.in; Live Updates



"Once a student enters professional life, their marks and college tag start carrying less and less weight. Ultimately one's skills, talents and knowledge will speak greater volumes about their caliber," he adds.



"There are many inspiring stories of people who have succeeded despite not scoring well academically. Moreover, failure is very often a catalyst that opens up opportunities and options not considered in the normal course. Life is all about making the best of what comes one's way," he said.



CBSE 12th Result 2018: More Than 11 Lakh Student Wait In Anticipation, Result Today



Mr. Bhargava listed out these points to tackle the post-CBSE Class 12 results stress:



For Students:



1. Take an objective assessment of your results - do not let emotions take control, get over the anxiety and take a long hard look at what got you here in the first place.



2. Evaluate your Options - immediately start focusing on next steps.



3. Keep the focus on yourself and what you have to do - don't let your friends or classmate's results be your comparative index.



4. Encourage self-belief and think practically - are there weaknesses that can be improved, or should you take an alternate strategy like consider giving Improvement exams the next year.



5. Maintain a positive outlook - results are only an indication of where you are this year; they are not prophecies of where you can be the next year.



For Parents:



1. Have realistic expectations as you go into the results and more so after results are out.



2. Calm down yourself - remember your child needs you the most in the present situation and your anxiety transfers to the child.



3. If the results are below expectations, work with your child to objectively dissect the results and reasons.



4. Keep the focus on the next steps If you feel your child is stressed, don't hesitate to take help from a counsellor.



5. Stop worrying about social norms and expectations: It is important to not worry about what their friends and relatives will say if the result is not satisfactory.



(With Inputs from Prateek Bhargava, Founder & CEO of Mindler)



Click here for more



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 12 exam results today. More than 11 lakh students are waiting for the CBSE 12th results now. "The race to ace board examinations results in students and parents both experiencing great anxiety during the results season. This has serious repercussions on the mental wellbeing, prospects, and social behavioural patterns of students," says Prateek Bhargava, Founder & CEO of Mindler.It is therefore, according to Mr. Bhargava, critically important to remember now that one-mark sheet doesn't determine the worth of a person; nor should low marks on a single exam set the course of one's entire future."Once a student enters professional life, their marks and college tag start carrying less and less weight. Ultimately one's skills, talents and knowledge will speak greater volumes about their caliber," he adds."There are many inspiring stories of people who have succeeded despite not scoring well academically. Moreover, failure is very often a catalyst that opens up opportunities and options not considered in the normal course. Life is all about making the best of what comes one's way," he said.Mr. Bhargava listed out these points to tackle the post-CBSE Class 12 results stress:1. Take an objective assessment of your results - do not let emotions take control, get over the anxiety and take a long hard look at what got you here in the first place.2. Evaluate your Options - immediately start focusing on next steps.3. Keep the focus on yourself and what you have to do - don't let your friends or classmate's results be your comparative index.4. Encourage self-belief and think practically - are there weaknesses that can be improved, or should you take an alternate strategy like consider giving Improvement exams the next year.5. Maintain a positive outlook - results are only an indication of where you are this year; they are not prophecies of where you can be the next year.1. Have realistic expectations as you go into the results and more so after results are out.2. Calm down yourself - remember your child needs you the most in the present situation and your anxiety transfers to the child.3. If the results are below expectations, work with your child to objectively dissect the results and reasons.4. Keep the focus on the next steps If you feel your child is stressed, don't hesitate to take help from a counsellor.5. Stop worrying about social norms and expectations: It is important to not worry about what their friends and relatives will say if the result is not satisfactory.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter