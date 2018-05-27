CBSE 12th Result 2018: Delhi Third In Terms Of Pass Percentage

Last year, Delhi's pass percentage was 88.37.
"Very Proud Moment": A Delhi Bus Driver's Son Is Among The CBSE Toppers
Girls outshone boys in the Delhi region as well with a pass percentage of 93.19 as against boys' 84.93.
The pass percentage of government-aided schools in Delhi this year was 82.79 as against 80.32 in 2017.
The pass percentage of private schools was 88.35 this year as compared to last year's 84.20.
Kerala Boy Suspended For "Long Hug" Gets 91.2% In Class 12 Exams
The pass percentage of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was 99.17 this year as compared to last year's 97.04.
Kendriya Vidyalayas had a pass percentage of 98.06 this year as compared to last year's 96.59.
As many as 16,408 students had compartment, a decline from last year's figure of 19,784.
Did Not Let Visual Impairment Come In Way: Differently Abled CBSE Topper
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government schools had a pass percentage of 90.64, against last year's 88.27 per cent.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the students and said that the good results were achieved despite many hurdles.
Why Everyone Is Talking About Delhi Government Schools
"This is despite all obstacles created by LG, BJP ad PM. Congratulations to all students, teachers and principals," he tweeted.
Jailed Separatist Leader's Daughter Tops CBSE Class 12 Exams In Jammu And Kashmir
Sisodia also posted on Twitter, "Congratulations to all Students, Teachers & Parents for making us pride in CBSE class XII results. Delhi govt School's result is 90.64% which is 2.37% higher than last year which was 88.27%. Congratulations #TeamEducationDelhi You have done it again.#DelhiEducationRevolution (sic)."
Congratulations to all Students, Teachers & Parents for making us pride in CBSE class XII results.- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 26, 2018
Delhi govt School's result is 90.64% which is 2.37% higher than last year which was 88.27%
Congratulations #TeamEducationDelhi You have done it again.#DelhiEducationRevolution
CBSE Class 12th Board Results: Over 90,000 Students Get Compartment
Over 11 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 examination, which was marred with controversy over the paper leak issue.
The board had conducted a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked triggering widespread outrage and confusion among students across the country.
Read more:
CBSE Class 12 Results Announced. Funniest Reactions On Twitter
Meghna Srivastava Tops CBSE 12th Board With 499 Marks; 7 Girls In Top 3 Positions
CBSE Class 12 Result: Girls Clinch Top Slots, Noida's Meghna Srivastava Scores 99.8% To Be No 1
CBSE Class 12 Results Announced, All-India Topper Gets 499 Of 500 Marks
CBSE 12th Results 2018: How To Tackle Post-Result Stress
CommentsClick here for more Education News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)