Why Everyone Is Talking About Delhi Government Schools

Ms Marlena had studied at St Stephen's College in Delhi and Oxford in the UK, was a Rhodes scholar and then joined the Delhi government as an advisor, after Aam Aadmi Party formed the government.
A Biology laboratory from a Delhi Government School
Ms Marlena had been working as Education Minister Manish Sisodia's adviser on a token monthly salary of Rs. 1 for the last three years.
Covered enclosure for morning assembly in a Delhi Government' School
"She was working with me on Re 1/pm salary for last 3 years," Mr Sisodia tweeted recently.
Former Advisor Atishi Marlena speaking with a teacher
The minister also said the Centre's order to remove the advisors was a "conspiracy to derail" the education "revolution" in Delhi, adding that the real intention of the order was to paralyse the work being done by the Aam Aadmi Party government "as no BJP government has been able to deliver anything on education and health".
Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, A Block Vikaspuri, New Delhi
In a letter to the Delhi government's General Administration Department on April 10, the MHA said no approval of the central government was taken for creation of the posts to which the nine advisors were appointed on a co-terminus basis.
Seating re-arranged for fun activities in a Delhi Government School
In the last three years, Delhi's government schemes have seen a host of measures to boost the quality of education. A nursery curriculum has been introduced, training sessions for teachers have been doubled, appointment of guest teachers has been fast-tracked and parent-teacher meetings have been made mandatory.
Education Minister Manish Sisodia addressing children in a classroom
"The foundation of learning is built in the early years and no other government across India has recognised the need for a pre-primary curriculum to be implemented. Earlier, teachers had to go and collect census data. That practice was stopped," said educationist Preeti Prasad.
Disabled friendly entrance to a new building in a Delhi Government School
Corridor of a Delhi Government School with full granite walls
The amount allocated for education by AAP government amounts to Rs. 13,997 crore.
