CBSE Class 12 Results Announced, All-India Topper Gets 499 Of 500 Marks

The month-long wait for nearly 12 lakh students has finally ended with the CBSE declaring the Class 12 results this afternoon. The topper, Meghana Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, got 499 out of 500 marks.The second topper, Anoushka Chandra, also from Uttar Pradesh, is just one mark behind with 498. Third is Chahat Bodhraj from Rajasthan, with 497 marks, rounding off an all-girl podium.This year, girls have outshined boys with an overall passing percentage of 88.31 compared to 78.09 of boys. Last year, the boys had performed better.The overall pass percentage is 83.01 , up one per cent from last year, and the top three regions are Trivandrum with 97.32 per cent, Chennai with 93.87 per cent and Delhi with 89.The results have been released on CBSE's websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.The CBSE Class 12 results will are also available on the search page of Google at google.com. One can also access the CBSE Class 12 results from apps like Umang and SMS organizer.The search engine giant has partnered with the CBSE to make finding results and other exam-related information easier and more reliable on search.Instead of going to the official result hosting websites, students can now check their result directly on the search page using keywords like 'CBSE results', 'CBSE class 10 results', 'CBSE class 12 results'.The CBSE Class 12 examinations were scheduled to end on April 13 with the Physical Education exam. The date line, however, was extended up to April 27 because of Bharat Bandh and the board's decision to cancel the exam due to reports from some parts of the country about the leak of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 maths paper.CBSE Class 12 economics paper was re-scheduled to April 25 after the paper leak. 11.86 lakh students had registered for Class 12 or all India senior secondary level exams which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.The date for releasing Class 10 results is yet to be announced.