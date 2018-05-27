"Very Proud Moment": A Delhi Bus Driver's Son Is Among The CBSE Toppers Son a bus driver with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Prince topped the CBSE Class 12 examination in the science stream in Delhi government schools.

Mr Sisodia, who is also the state education minister, tweeted it was a "very proud moment" for him.



"Very proud moment, just congratulated Prince Kumar, topper of Delhi Govt school, Science stream in Class 12, Son of a DTC bus driver has got 97% with 100/100 in Maths, 99/100 Eco, 98/100 in Chemistry (sic)," Mr Sisodia tweeted.



Another class 12 student who found mention in Mr Sisodia's tweets was Prachi Prakash, who topped the commerce stream in Delhi government schools.



"It was also touching moment to speak to Prachi Prakash and her family, topper of Delhi Govt school, Commerce stream in Class 12. Daughter of a small private company executive, Prachi got 96.2% with 100/100 in Eco, 99/100 in Math," Mr Sisodia said in another tweet. He also posted a picture of the girl with the family.

Mr Sisodia also spoke to Chitra Kaushik, Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector's daughter, who topped Delhi government schools in arts stream. "Daughter of an ASI in Delhi Police, she got 95.6% with 100/100 in History, 97/100 in Pol. Science," he tweeted.



The deputy chief minister, highlighting the performance of government schools, said 168 government schools achieved 100 per cent results, against 112 last year. This year, 638 government schools achieved 90 per cent and above results, against 554 schools last year, he added.



The overall pass percentage was 83.01 per cent as against last year's 82.02 per cent.



Girls fared better than boys. The pass percentage for girls is 88.31 per cent while for boys, it is 78.99 per cent.



Meghna Srivastava from Step By Step School in Uttar Pradesh's Noida topped the CBSE exam with 499 marks. The second position was bagged by another girl, Anoushka Chand, also a humanities stream student from a school in Ghaziabad. She got 498 marks out of 500. The third position is shared by six girls who secured 497 marks.