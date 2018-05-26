Jailed Separatist Leader's Daughter Tops CBSE Class 12 Exams In Jammu And Kashmir

Suma Shabir Shah, a student Delhi Public School in Srinagar's Athwajan, scored 489 out of 500 marks.
Sama's father is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency or NIA last year in July in a decade-old case of terror funding.
The Enforcement Directorate had also filed a charge sheet against Shabir Shah that had accused him of being in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Suma for her performance. "Congratulations to Sama Shabir Shah for securing 97.8% marks in the class 12th class examination. Her hard work & determination has helped her overcome all odds & she is truly an inspiration for the youth of our state," Ms Mufti tweeted.
CommentsCBSE class 12 results were declared this afternoon with an overall pass percentage of 83.01 per cent. Meghana Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh's Noida was the topper scoring 499 marks out of 500. The top three regions for highest marks were Trivandrum with 97.32 per cent, Chennai with 93.87 per cent and Delhi with 89 per cent.
