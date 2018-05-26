CBSE Class 12 Results Announced. Funniest Reactions On Twitter

#CBSEResult2018 is currently trending on Twitter. As expected, tweeple have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts on the results. However, there are also those who cannot help but shares jokes on the announcement.
From jokes on Sharma ji ka beta/beti to jokes about relatives' reactions, Twitter is overflowing with some rather entertaining tweets. There are also those who've tapped into the Race 3 "Our business is our business..." meme and even used the newly released posted of Sanju to share their reaction.
We've compiled some of the funniest reactions on the #CBSEResult2018. Take a look at them below:
#CBSEResult2018- Devansh Bhatt (@DevanshBhatt14) May 26, 2018
....My Result is My Result None Of Your Result....
ft. daishy shah
Parents (other days) - Padh le Nalayak!!
Parents (result day) - Padh leta Nalayak!! #CBSEResult2018- BING (@ChanChanBing1) May 26, 2018
After today's result Me #CBSEResult2018- BING(@ChanChanBing1) May 26, 2018
pic.twitter.com/9bOoq81P1p
Class 12th student's relatives right now#CBSEResult2018pic.twitter.com/oxi4o2WgUb- Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 26, 2018
Mission accomplished topper#CBSEResults#CBSEResult2018#CBSEpic.twitter.com/2nDt935YJK- Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) May 26, 2018
Sees Sharma uncle coming towards our house. #CBSEResult2018- Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) May 26, 2018CommentsMe- pic.twitter.com/IZjEFt55x7
#CBSEResult2018- Amardeep Singh (@amardeepksingh) May 26, 2018
This is the whatsapp story of my nephew pic.twitter.com/kJMHmv3JwE
#CBSEResult2018 CBSE students face to every one pic.twitter.com/JexesRE3Vx- Jaseem (@arkham7_) May 26, 2018
#cbseresults#CBSEResult2018pic.twitter.com/rWkNMzlVWK- shivu NS (@NSsrik9) May 26, 2018
When an unknown relative calls you to ask your result#CBSEResult2018#Class12pic.twitter.com/GNmMLvFXcw- Shubham Solanki (@shubham2266) May 26, 2018
The CBSE class 12 results were announced earlier today. Students can check their marks by logging on to cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in. Microsoft Bing, Google and Microsoft SMS Organiser have also partnered with CBSE to announce the results. Students need to use their roll number, school number and centre number to check their scores.
While Meghna Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh is the all India topper, Anoushka Chandra, also from Uttar Pradesh, comes a close second with 498 out of 500 marks. A total of nine students have secured the first three positions.
