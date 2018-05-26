CBSE Class 12 Results Announced. Funniest Reactions On Twitter

"My result is my result, none of your result," shared a Twitter user about the CBSE class 12 result announced today

Offbeat | | Updated: May 26, 2018 13:58 IST
Twitter is overflowing with some rather entertaining tweets on the CBSE results

After what may have been a tough and nerve-wrecking wait for nearly 12 lakh students, CBSE class 12 results have finally been declared. The results for the exams, held in February-March, show that girls have performed better than boys. While the overall pass percentage for girls is 88.31, for boys it is 78.99. Meghna Srivatsava has emerged as the topper by securing 499 marks out of 500 or 99.8 per cent. Even as students anxiously check their scores on the various online portals, Twitter is flooded with reactions on the results announcement.

#CBSEResult2018 is currently trending on Twitter. As expected, tweeple have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts on the results. However, there are also those who cannot help but shares jokes on the announcement.

From jokes on Sharma ji ka beta/beti to jokes about relatives' reactions, Twitter is overflowing with some rather entertaining tweets. There are also those who've tapped into the Race 3 "Our business is our business..." meme and even used the newly released posted of Sanju to share their reaction.  

We've compiled some of the funniest reactions on the #CBSEResult2018. Take a look at them below:
 
The CBSE class 12 results were announced earlier today. Students can check their marks by logging on to cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in. Microsoft Bing, Google and Microsoft SMS Organiser have also partnered with CBSE to announce the results. Students need to use their roll number, school number and centre number to check their scores.

While Meghna Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh is the all India topper, Anoushka Chandra, also from Uttar Pradesh, comes a close second with 498 out of 500 marks. A total of nine students have secured the first three positions.

