Kerala Boy Suspended In 'Long Hug' Row, Gets 91.2% In Class 12 Exams

The 17-year-old boy, who was suspended last year by his school in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram for hugging a female student for a "long time", has passed the CBSE Class 12 exams with flying colours. The boy's family informed NDTV today that he scored 91.2 per cent marks in the exams.The student was allowed to take his exams after his school, St Thomas Central Schoo l, had written to the CBSE in December last year, recommending that the student be allowed to take the board exams. The school management had decided to take a lenient view of the matter, considering the boy's age, saying their intention was not to spoil the future of the student. This was after the Kerala High Court refused to intervene in the matter.The boy got 87 marks in English, 99 in Economics, 90 in Business Studies, 88 in Accountancy and 92 in Psychology.The two teenagers had been suspended for indiscipline - "a long hug in the school and intimate pictures in their private Instagram accounts".After lawmaker Shashi Tharoor's intervention, the student was permitted to appear for the exams."Our son has been permitted to take his exams, since classes for class XIIth are over. We will still challenge the high court order in an appeal to expunge the extreme remarks against the teenagers in its judgment," the 17-year-old boy's father had told NDTV.In February this year, a high court division bench ordered the remarks against the teenagers to be expunged from the earlier order.The teenage boy had approached Child Rights Commission, which had ordered the school to take back the students. However, the school challenged the order in the high court. The court had stated that the school had the powers to decide on disciplinary issues.The month-long wait for nearly 12 lakh students finally ended today with the CBSE declaring the Class 12 results this afternoon. This year again, the girls outshined boys with an overall passing percentage of 88.31 compared to 78.09 of boys. The overall pass percentage was 83.01, up one per cent from last year, and the top three regions were Trivandrum with 97.32 per cent, Chennai with 93.87 per cent and Delhi with 89. The topper, Meghana Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh's Noida - an Arts student - got 499 out of 500 marks.The second topper, Anoushka Chandra, also from Uttar Pradesh, is just one mark behind with 498. Third is Chahat Bodhraj from Rajasthan, with 497 marks, rounding off an all-girl podium.