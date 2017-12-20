Facing Outrage, Kerala School Reaches Out To Student Suspended Over 'Long Hug' The 16-year-old student, suspended five months ago by St Thomas Central School for hugging a girl, faces the prospect of missing his board exams if the school doesn't take him back

The student of St Thomas Central School says he can't believe he could miss his exam Thiruvananthapuram: A school in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, widely condemned for



"The school has decided to have a relook in the issue," the St Thomas Central School has said in a letter to the 16-year-old student and his parents, asking them to attend a meeting on January 3.



The 16-year-old student, suspended five months ago for hugging the girl, faces the prospect of missing his board exams if the school doesn't take him back. The student's parents had decided to appeal to the Kerala High Court.



The school defended its action on NDTV last evening, saying the student had been suspended because the hug was too long and over his Instagram posts of photos with the girl.



"He was found hugging a girl for a long time in an isolated area, near a staircase in the school. If it was just a congratulatory hug, it would have finished in seconds. But this lasted long. And only when the teacher literally shouted at them did they let go of each other," said Sebastian T Joseph, the school principal.

The student says he can't believe he could miss his exam and a whole year.



"They called me all kinds of sexually explicit names, in front of my grandmother... treated me like a rapist, criminal despite me apologising. I want to write my boards," he told NDTV.



The girl he had hugged was also suspended.



In August, on the boy's parents' appeal, the state child rights panel ordered the school to take the teens back. The High Court cancelled that order in December, saying the school is the final authority in matters of discipline to "maintain and sustain the standard and reputation of the school". The court also suggested fining the parents as a "deterrent".





