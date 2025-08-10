2 Elderly Women Found Dead In Kerala House, Missing Brother Prime Suspect

Two sisters, who lived together in Kerala's Kozhikode, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their home. Their younger brother, who lived with them, has gone missing.

The women have been identified as Sreejaya (71) and Pushpa (66), residents of Moozhikkal. Their bodies were found in separate rooms of their rented house, covered with white cloths. An alarm was raised when the brother Pramod reportedly called a relative Saturday to inform them of the deaths before his phone was switched off.

The police are now looking for 63-year-old Pramod, who sold lottery tickets, who is being named a prime suspect in the case. Initial reports suggest that the sisters may have been murdered by smothering or strangulation. The police are also examining CCTV footage and have issued a lookout notice to help trace the missing brother.

The three siblings had been living together since three years. According to reports, both Sreejaya and Pushpa were being treated for age-related illnesses. They were reportedly surviving on pension Pushpa got for having served as a health worker.