Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Supplementary Exam Result Today

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2018: Know How To Check

MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the HSC July exam result today. As per the official statement from MSBSHSE, the result for HSC supplementary exam held in July will be declared today (August 24) at 1 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of the MSBSHSE at mahresult.nic.in. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and mother's first name. Candidates whose mother's name is not mentioned in the exam form, can use 'XXXX' in the specified box.

In the HSC exam held in March, the result of which was declared by MSBSHSE in May, overall 88.41% of candidates who had appeared for the exam, had qualified. In other words, out of the total 14,18,645 candidates registered for the exam, 14,16,986 appeared and 12,52,817 students qualified for higher education. While the highest pass percentage was recorded in Konkan region, the least pass percentage was 86.13 at Nasik.

The overall pass percentage among repeaters was 34.30.

Girls outperformed boys. Girls pass percentage was 92.36 per cent and boys pass percentage was 85.23 per cent. The pass percentage for Science stream was 95.85 per cent, for Commerce stream was 89.50 per cent and for Arts stream was 78.93 per cent.

The Maharashtra HSC candidates may follow these steps to check their results from official websites like mahresult.nic.in:

Step one: Go to official website for Maharashtra result: www.mahresult.nic.in.

Step two: Click On the HSC Examination July Result 2018 link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Click on submit and view the result.

