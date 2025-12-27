Supreme Court Intervenes In Aravalli Row, To Hear Case On Monday

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a case on the controversial definition of Aravalli hills and other issues linked to it. It took up the matter on its own (suo moto).

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice JK Maheshwari, and Justice AG Masih will hear the case, which has been listed as 'Definition of Aravalli Hills and Mountain Ranges and Related Issues.'

The Aravalli controversy began after the Centre notified a new definition of the Aravalli Range, a decision that activists and scientists alleged could open vast stretches of the fragile mountain ecosystem to mining.

For now though, the Supreme Court has put on hold new leases for mining in the Aravallis until a comprehensive management plan for sustainable mining is prepared.

After the Supreme Court order, the government also announced a complete stop on new mining leases in the Aravallis.

Those who opposed the Centre's new definition alleged that it was done without adequate scientific assessment or public consultation and so it risks exposing large parts of the Aravallis across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to mining.

The government has told the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas and zones in the entire Aravallis, where mining should be prohibited, over and above the areas already prohibited for mining by the centre, based on ecological, geological and landscape-level considerations.