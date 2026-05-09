Maharashtra 10th Board Result 2026: Around 80,000 Students Fail In Marathi Language Paper

Maharashtra 10th Board Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), on May 8, declared the SSC (Class 10) examination results for 2026, revealing a striking concern related to the Marathi language paper. Over 80,000 students in the state failed to secure the minimum passing marks in Marathi, their mother tongue.

While the overall pass percentage in the state remains strong, the large number of students struggling in the core language subject has raised concerns among education experts.

Around 16,14,050 candidates registered for the examination this year, out of which 16,00,164 students appeared for the exam, including fresh regular, private, and repeater candidates. Of these, 14,52,246 students cleared the examination.

The state recorded a pass percentage of 90.75 per cent, while fresh regular students registered a pass rate of 92.09 per cent.

Despite the strong overall performance, nearly 80,000 students failed to meet the minimum qualifying marks in Marathi.

Experts attribute this trend to multiple factors, including the growing influence of social media, increasing preference for English-medium education, and a decline in regular writing practice. As a result, students' spelling accuracy and grammatical proficiency in their mother tongue are reportedly weakening.