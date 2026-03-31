On CCTV, Man Smashes Boy's Head On Iron Rod Over Fight With His Father Near Mumbai

A fight over a minor issue turned revengeful and gruesome when a man tossed a four-year-old boy to the ground and smashed his head on an iron rod after arguing with his father in Maharashtra's Vasai - an area adjacent to Mumbai.

The brutal incident took place in a housing society and was captured on CCTV.

The video shows the boy, identified as Vignesh - wearing a yellow t-shirt - sitting in a parked auto-rickshaw and playing with other children. The accused man, Sandeep Pawar - who had a fight with the child's father over a minor issue - walked up to Vignesh and pulled him out of the vehicle by holding his legs.

Pawar, who can be seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants, then tossed him on the ground once, ran inside the building to smash his head on an iron rod, and threw him on the ground again to avenge the fight with the boy's father.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Mira Road, where he is currently admitted to the ICU. His condition remains critical, officials said.

The accused was subsequently arrested, and a case has been filed against him under various sections, officials added.

The incident also sparked widespread outrage in the area, with residents expressing concern.