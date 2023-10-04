Maharashtra Hospital Where 31 Died Had Money For Medicines, Claims Minister

At least 31 people died in the government-run hospital. (File)

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif has questioned why the Nanded hospital, where 31 patients had died, did not use its remaining Rs 4-5 crore to buy medicines.

He also expressed deep concern over housekeeping issues and emphasized that the matter was being taken very seriously. He raised questions about the hospital's delayed medicine procurement despite having sufficient funds.

"The issue of housekeeping is very serious, we have taken that seriously. They still have Rs 4-5 crore. Why didn't they purchase medicines? Our committee will give an answer. We will bring the medical college staff here," he said.

"Every person's life is important to us, children's life is important to us and for this, we will work very fast. There is no funding issue but why didn't they buy medicines on time? We had allowed the dean to buy 40 percent of medicines. We will investigate this," he added.

At least 31 people died in the government-run Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital reportedly due to an alleged scarcity of medicines. Between Saturday and Sunday, 24 patients were reported to have died with seven more deaths reported on Tuesday.

"A Committee of doctors has been formed to investigate the whole matter and action will be taken against those who are found guilty in this matter. There was no shortage of drugs in this hospital. We are immediately increasing the beds in hospital. Till now, 31 people have died in this hospital," Mr Mushrif added.

Raj Thackeray, the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), took a dig at the state government, stating that the "health of the state is on a ventilator" under the "three-engine" government of BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

He expressed his condolences for the deaths and highlighted the reports of shortage of medicines in government hospitals across the state.

Emphasizing that these incidents weren't limited to Nanded but were occurring elsewhere as well, the MNS chief called for urgent action to address the dire healthcare situation.

