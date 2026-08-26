8 Bengaluru Clubs Face Action Over Hygiene Lapses, Cockroach Infestation

A series of food safety inspections at eight prominent clubs in Bengaluru has found multiple violations ranging from cockroach infestation and poor sanitation to food labelling lapses and expired food products.

Authorities have issued notices to all the clubs inspected and said further action will be taken based on laboratory reports and follow-up inspections.

The special inspection teams conducted inspections at Century Club, KSCA Club, Bowring Club, Catholic Club, Tennis Club, Vijayanagara Club, Mahalakshmi Layout Club and Malleshwaram Club, during which multiple violations relating to food safety, hygiene and sanitation were detected. A notice had also been issued to all the clubs.

At Bowring Club, unhygienic conditions and cockroach infestation were observed in the food storage area.

At Century Club, inspectors found cockroach infestation as well as unhygienic and insanitary conditions.

At KSCA Club in Bengaluru, officials observed deficiencies in personal hygiene, the use of plastic cutting boards, blockage in the drainage system, violations relating to food labelling, lack of cleanliness in the frozen storage area, improper storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food articles, and the absence of a hot water facility in the utensil-washing area.

At Catholic Club, inspectors found violations in food labelling, cockroach infestation, deficiencies in cleanliness and sanitation, and 10 packets of expired mushroom food products.

At the Tennis Club, medical certificates relating to food handling staff were not available during the inspection.

At Vijayanagara Club, violations in food labelling and deficiencies in cleanliness and sanitation were observed.

At Mahalakshmi Layout Club, officials found violations in food labelling along with deficiencies in cleanliness and sanitation.

At Malleshwaram Club, inspectors observed violations in food labelling, cockroach infestation, and deficiencies in cleanliness and sanitation.

During the inspections, samples of drinking water and used cooking oil that appeared suspicious were collected and sent to the Government Food Laboratory for analysis.

Authorities said further legal action will be initiated after receipt of the laboratory analysis reports, based on the findings under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules, 2011.

They added that if any violations of food safety standards are found during subsequent inspections, necessary legal action will be taken against the concerned food business operators.

Defending the recent inspections of Bengaluru's clubs, Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader said the drive was aimed at ensuring food safety across all establishments and making managements accountable for maintaining hygienic kitchens and food handling practices.

"We want to make it clear that we are concerned about the people, irrespective of whether it is a club, hotel, restaurant, canteen, or a small hotel... All the clubs are being checked," he said.

He added, "When people come to know that a particular club has this problem, the association people and members will become alert. They will look into how to keep the kitchen clean and hygienic. They will take the managers to task. This is what should happen..."